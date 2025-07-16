VANCOUVER, British Columbia (July 16, 2025) — White Rose Intelligence Inc., a Canadian civil liberties-focused research and intelligence firm, today announced the appointment of Gabriel Wilson as the company's Digital Liberty Advisor.

Wilson will work closely with founder and director

to develop the company's research services and platform on a digital infrastructure that prioritizes independence, while maximizing efficiency and user experience.

Gabriel Wilson

Wilson is the founder of the Libre Solutions Network, a passion project to advance digital autonomy. He is an experienced professional and activist, having worked in both the private and public sectors in digital technology. Wilson's work focuses on creating a better digital future, while remaining grounded in the practical realities and challenges of our time. With direct hands-on experience with bleeding-edge tools, he is uniquely positioned to help others navigate present-day difficulties when it comes to digital freedoms.

Through a partnership between White Rose Intelligence and

, Wilson and Sturgess will collaborate on several projects to improve the company's research and archiving capabilities, and upcoming pro-decentralization information management tools for the public.

“I feel it's absolutely critical that civil rights are at the forefront of how we solve problems in cyberspace,” said Wilson. “Tech freedom and actual liberty are completely inseparable. I am eager to contribute to broadening the scope and adding clarity to important discussions.”

Since launching Libre Solutions Network in November 2021,

’s work has received increasing attention in online freedom spaces. In February of this year, Wilson was

by popular open-source journalist James Corbett of

, discussing important issues of digital ID and effective resistance to government overreach. Corbett subsequently

on the Libre Solutions Network podcast in June 2025, where he and Wilson discussed digital autonomy and open-source intelligence (OSINT).

“Gabriel has been a close friend and collaborator for years now, and I'm honoured to make official the outsized role he's played in shaping the vision of White Rose Intelligence,” said Sturgess. “We and everyone in the civil liberties space will benefit greatly from Gabriel's passion and commitment to digital autonomy as we build tools to empower citizens to advocate for their own liberty.”

The pair is also in early stages of development for a weekly live-streamed podcast incorporating news, analysis and community participation; and tools to improve the quality of information underlying artificial intelligence-based research tools, including mainstream models such as ChatGPT and Grok.

Individuals and organizations interested in working with White Rose Intelligence on these or other projects should contact the team through the company's Contact Us page.

About White Rose Intelligence

White Rose Intelligence (WRI) is a Canadian research and intelligence firm with a focus on human rights, harnessing the power of open source intelligence (OSINT) to gather and analyze facts and data, resulting in actionable information for individuals and advocacy groups alike. Founded in 2024, the company's flagship White Rose Wiki hosts an impressive collection of research profiles and resources.

About the Libre Solutions Network

The Libre Solutions Network (LSN) is a multi-media passion project for advancing and promoting digital autonomy. Through a variety of formats such as interviews, articles, videos and info-graphics, LSN works to bring the big picture of our digital landscape into focus. LSN emphasizes how we as individuals and communities can come together to reclaim cyberspace and make a positive impact on its future. The project thoughtfully makes active use of decentralized media and censorship resistance technologies, setting it apart from more mainstream initiatives.