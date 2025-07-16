White Rose Intelligence

Tereza Coraggio
2d

Excellent news! And Liam, I was just telling Gabe how much I missed you. I listened to your roundtable on MAHA and the military, and it provided some great new information and perspectives: https://rumble.com/v5t2w1b-maha-and-the-military-round-table-with-liam-sturgess-michael-kane-and-gabri.html.

Audrey Gordon talks about the humiliation ritual called The President's Fitness Test and researched how that was all about military readiness. So I think you're both onto something here.

I did wonder when you said that violence was human nature if we know that for sure. For the last 1500 years we've been living in a global patriarchy that used terrorism and trickery to erase al memory of the Goddess cultures it replaced. The one called the Vincas lived 8000 years ago, and had widespread trade and the first written language, perhaps with common words across distant communities. They had a high quality of life and comforts. It seems like this would only be possible if travelers and traders could pass safely.

Since 3000 BCE the 'battle axe' roving bands of men invaded and conquered. We now take for granted that war is normal, and there is no code of honor extended to the guest or to the host whose lands you're in. But I'm not sure it was always that way.

Michael Ginsburg
2d

Great line-up!

Looking forward to your weekly show gents.

