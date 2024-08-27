White Rose Intelligence

Gabriel
Aug 27

It's frustrating to see an unthinkable amount of "collateral damage" from the mere inability for institutions to admit fault in their role in manufacturing the Covid Crisis. It's beyond education, beyond mental health, beyond whatever single-issue one could choose as their focus.

But, I can't help but feel that not only was this outcome intended, but that it's also going to be inevitably used as a pretext for more digital surveillance and manipulation in classrooms and other areas of life.

"We're here to help" is starting to become a more troubling and troubling phrase as time goes on, regardless of origin.

