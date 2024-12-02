Subscribe
Gabriel Wilson Joins White Rose Intelligence as Digital Liberty Advisor
Wilson will bolster WRI's OSINT services and platform through core principles of digital autonomy
Jul 16
•
White Rose Intelligence
12
January 2025
Casey Means: 'Good Energy' & Biosurveillance
Can Big Data & wearables improve our health?
Published on Libre Solutions Network
•
Jan 2
December 2024
Over 250 Unvaccinated NYC Workers Send Letter to Trump, Vance and Kennedy
Workers draw attention to their #1 obstacle to returning to work - Mayor Eric Adams
Published on Teachers for Choice
•
Dec 2, 2024
October 2024
At TMU medical school, some students are more equal than others
Remember that the next time you’re waiting to see your newly minted doctor
Oct 25, 2024
1
September 2024
Is equality before the law under threat in Canada?
Are recent legal changes in Canada putting equality under the law at risk? Could property rights be in jeopardy?
Sep 6, 2024
3
August 2024
New Page: Wikimedia Foundation
White Rose Wiki spotlight
Aug 29, 2024
•
Liam Sturgess
2
Students scarred by COVID-19 policies may never catch up
We need to start addressing the severe “COVID hangover” that is endangering the future of an entire generation of students
Aug 27, 2024
3
July 2024
2023-2024 school year highlights importance of healthy skepticism
Advocacy and skepticism are essential to fostering critical thinking among students
Jul 30, 2024
3
Ontario court judge overturns woman’s COVID-19 PCR test conviction in landmark ruling, citing unlawful Quarantine Act enforcement.
Brampton, Ontario – In a landmark legal decision, Ontario Court of Justice Judge Paul Monahan has overturned the conviction of Ms.
Published on The Canadian Independent
•
Jul 12, 2024
Will the “Blitz Primary” Idea Have Legs?
By Liam Sturgess, Investigative Reporter, The Kennedy Beacon
Published on The MAHA Report
•
Jul 11, 2024
June 2024
Reconciliation is a buzzword with an identity crisis
The term reconciliation is a battlefield of conflicting interpretations, igniting fierce political and ideological wars
Jun 21, 2024
3
Groupthink on school boards is not inclusive
The recent school board by-election in a Manitoba school division has significant implications for democracy
Jun 18, 2024
3
